DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — A young man has been hospitalized after he was struck by a car in Chester City Thursday morning. The incident happened at 7:15 a.m on the 700 block of West 9th Street.

Police say a car struck him before hitting a separate structure.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The road is currently closed as crews clean up the scene and police investigate.