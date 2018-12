Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A serious multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Wilmington is causing traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police say the accident happened around 10:55 a.m. on I-95 southbound, in the area of I-295.

Only the left lane of I-95 southbound is getting by.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes of travel.

Two people were transported to local hospitals. There is no word on their condition.