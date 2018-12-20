Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy from Camden, New Jersey. Aashr Brown was last seen at his home on the 800 block of Hunter Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Aashr is described as being about 4-foot-9 and 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt, red sweat pants or short khaki pants, a black North Face jacket, and chestnut-colored Uggs. He was carrying a blue and black Black Panther book bag.

Officials believe that he frequents the Crestbury section of Camden.

Anyone with information about Aashr’s whereabouts is to contact 911 immediately and report his location.