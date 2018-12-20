WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy from Camden, New Jersey. Aashr Brown was last seen at his home on the 800 block of Hunter Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Aashr is described as being about 4-foot-9 and 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt, red sweat pants or short khaki pants, a black North Face jacket, and chestnut-colored Uggs. He was carrying a blue and black Black Panther book bag.

Aashr Brown.jpg 2018 12 20 09 07 15 Police Searching For Missing 8 Year Old Boy In Camden

Credit: Camden County police

Officials believe that he frequents the Crestbury section of Camden.

Anyone with information about Aashr’s whereabouts is to contact 911 immediately and report his location.

