Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bethlehem are investigating multiple reports of a man exposing himself to children near a school this week.

Police say on Tuesday multiple children were reportedly approached by a man who exposed himself as they walked to and from school. The incidents happened near the intersections of Maple and Jennings Street and Maple and Frankford Street between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, 35 to 50 years old, with a medium build and light colored hair.

During a separate incident on Monday, another child was reportedly approached by a Hispanic man in front of Donegan Elementary School. The man was described as roughly 30 to 40 years old with a goatee. Police say he made inappropriate contact with a child.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-997-7677.