PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night. A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 700 block of North Montgomery Street just before 7 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at Hahnemann University Hospital at 7:34 p.m. after being shot once in the abdomen and once in the left arm.

So far, no arrests have been made.