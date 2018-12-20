Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police have a found a missing 8-year-old boy from Camden, New Jersey who was reported missing early Thursday. Aashir Brown was last seen at his home on the 800 block of Hunter Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Aashir was found in Morgan Village at approximately 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

He has since been reunited with his family.

“Thank you CCPO, NJSP, CCSD, GCSO, Cam County OEM, CFD, Camden OEM, FBI and others who assisted in the massive search,” officials wrote on Facebook.