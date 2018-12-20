WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo has a new bear and some baby bear news.

A 16-year-old Andean bear named Joaquin made his debut on Thursday. Officials also announced 6-year-old sloth bear Kayla is pregnant with a cub and is due in the next few weeks.

Joaquin arrived recently from the Good Zoo in Oglebay, West Virginia. Andean bears are the only bear species native to South America. They’re also known as the spectacled bear because many have blonde fur around their eyes, giving them the appearance of wearing glasses.

2399F7B96CE64450B70876706E65572C Philadelphia Zoo Has New Bear, And News About Baby Bear

Credit: Philly Zoo

Andean bears are listed as vulnerable on a threatened species list. The zoo has been working to protect habitat in Ecuador.

As for the surprise baby, mother bears don’t physically appear pregnant, since baby bears are born very small.

Zoo keepers were able to perform an ultrasound on Kayla.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s