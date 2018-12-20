Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the busiest travel day of the year gets ready to take off on Friday, Philadelphia International Airport officials want you to remember a few tips.

Flying home for holidays? Friday, December 21 is the busiest travel day. Arrive early, allow extra time for parking, checking in, security screening. Here are some things to keep in mind before coming to #PHLairport ➡️https://t.co/pU4Asn3CCn pic.twitter.com/R2RDVACKfO — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) December 20, 2018

• Checkpoint C is TSA Pre-Check only. TSA Pre-Check lanes are also located at Checkpoints A-East (Gates A 1-13), and D-E. There is no Pre-Check at A-West, B or F.

• Once you are through security, all terminals and gates are accessible. It’s about a 15-minute walk between F and C Terminal. American operates free shuttles between Terminals C and F and Terminals A and F.

• If you are flying American Airlines, check your terminal as well as departure gate before you arrive at the Airport so you know where to check in and go through TSA screening. American flights depart from Terminals A-West, A-East, B, C and F.

• Know the TSA 3-1-1 rule. Which is that you are allowed a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through checkpoints. They can only be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less. Check tsa.gov for more details.

• Know your airline’s baggage policy before coming to the airport by checking their website or contacting them directly. If you have a question about Airport security or what you can take in your carry-on or checked bags, check tsa.gov, contact @AskTSA on Twitter and Facebook, or call 866.289.9673.

• Do not wrap gifts as they may be opened for inspection.

• If you’re parking at the Airport, check space availability in each garage at phl.org.

• The free Cell Phone Lot is conveniently located 1 minute from all bag claim areas. Don’t wait on the roadways for your party to be picked up. Don’t leave the lot until your passenger is at curb side with luggage ready to be picked up.

• If you see something, say something. Tell a police officer or call 3111 from a white courtesy phone. Safety is everyone’s business.