BREAKING:Former Lehigh University Student From China Accused Of Poisoning Roommate
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia International Airport, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the busiest travel day of the year gets ready to take off on Friday, Philadelphia International Airport officials want you to remember a few tips.

• Checkpoint C is TSA Pre-Check only. TSA Pre-Check lanes are also located at Checkpoints A-East (Gates A 1-13), and D-E. There is no Pre-Check at A-West, B or F.

• Once you are through security, all terminals and gates are accessible. It’s about a 15-minute walk between F and C Terminal. American operates free shuttles between Terminals C and F and Terminals A and F.

• If you are flying American Airlines, check your terminal as well as departure gate before you arrive at the Airport so you know where to check in and go through TSA screening. American flights depart from Terminals A-West, A-East, B, C and F.

• Know the TSA 3-1-1 rule. Which is that you are allowed a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through checkpoints. They can only be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less. Check tsa.gov for more details.

• Know your airline’s baggage policy before coming to the airport by checking their website or contacting them directly. If you have a question about Airport security or what you can take in your carry-on or checked bags, check tsa.gov, contact @AskTSA on Twitter and Facebook, or call 866.289.9673.

• Do not wrap gifts as they may be opened for inspection.

• If you’re parking at the Airport, check space availability in each garage at phl.org.

• The free Cell Phone Lot is conveniently located 1 minute from all bag claim areas. Don’t wait on the roadways for your party to be picked up. Don’t leave the lot until your passenger is at curb side with luggage ready to be picked up.

• If you see something, say something. Tell a police officer or call 3111 from a white courtesy phone. Safety is everyone’s business.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s