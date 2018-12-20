Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman has died after a two-car crash on Wednesday night in Absecon.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pitney Road in the area of Connecticut Avenue in Absecon.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, a 24-year-old Pleasantville woman crossed over in the northbound lane and struck Suzana Kocick, 36, of Galloway head-on. Kocick died at the scene.

Hayes was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Absecon Police at (609) 641-0667.