WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman has died after a two-car crash on Wednesday night in Absecon.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pitney Road in the area of Connecticut Avenue in Absecon.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,  a 24-year-old Pleasantville woman crossed over in the northbound lane and struck Suzana Kocick, 36, of Galloway head-on. Kocick died at the scene.

Hayes was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Absecon Police at (609) 641-0667.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s