CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A massive two-alarm fire has left eight people, including an officer and a firefighter, injured in Camden. The fire broke out on the 900 block of Cedar Street.

Crews responded to the fire at approximately 3:11 a.m. Thursday.

The other victims of the fire was three adults and three children. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials report that the children are going to be fine.

The firefighter who was injured reportedly suffered a minor injury to his hand. The injury of the officer is unknown at this time.

Six homes were damaged on the block. The Red Cross is on the scene to help those displaced.

The fire has been placed under control and an investigation into the cause is underway.