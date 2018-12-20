Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed two bills into law Thursday aimed at helping workers in the city. The Fair Work Week law will require certain standards for employees, including reasonable notice of schedules, rest time between shifts and opportunities for additional hours.

The 21st Century Minimum Wage law will gradually raise the minimum wage from the current rate of $12.20 an hour to $15 an hour.

It will go up to $13.25 an hour on July 1, and then increase every year after that until 2022.

“Today is a huge win for Philadelphia workers,” said Kenney. “The Fair Work Week and Minimum Wage bills will go a long way to ensuring that our hard-working residents have the dignity of stable employment and a steady schedule. City Council members have always had the needs of working Philadelphians front and center of their legislative agenda. Their support of these measures is another shining example of that commitment.”

The minimum wage will continue to rise based on annual consumer price index adjustments after it hits $15.

“With household incomes dropping, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles of many Philadelphians — in my district and across the city,” said Councilman Mark Squilla, who introduced the legislation. “I’m proud to have sponsored a measure that will boost the opportunities and dreams of many of those caught in such a struggle. Now that this bill has been signed into law, everyone who works for the City or one of its contractors is guaranteed what they deserve — a living wage.”

The Fair Work Week law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.