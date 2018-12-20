WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s being a realist when he said it’s “time for Pennsylvania to take a serious and honest look at recreational marijuana.”

Asked about it Thursday, Wolf cited movement in New York and New Jersey toward legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes, and said Pennsylvania can’t ignore that.

Previously, the Democrat had said he would want to study the experience of states where it is legal before deciding whether to support it.

But on Wednesday, Wolf changed his tone while answering questions from the public on Twitter, and suggested that it’s time to get serious about the issue.

“More and more states are successfully implementing marijuana legalization,” said Wolf.

He isn’t, however, indicating that he plans to make it a priority of his second-term administration or create a process to formally study legalizing marijuana.

