PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are making a big pitch for Manny Machado as the superstar free agent arrived at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

When Machado was walking into the ballpark, a construction worker yelled, “Get that money,” according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Machado was in the Big Apple on Wednesday, meeting with the New York Yankees.

Machado also visited the Chicago White Sox earlier this week.

Machado and Bryce Harper are the two biggest stars still on the market this offseason.

Both are expected to fetch contracts of more than $300 million.

The Phillies are having a busy offseason, signing outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a three-year deal and trading for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura.

