CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Cherry Hill Police Department is warning parents not to drop off their children at the mall unsupervised.

They’re hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened on the day after Christmas last year when nearly 1,000 teens swarmed the mall, frightening shoppers and mall employees.

“Although the Cherry Hill Mall does not enforce a parental escort policy, there is a code of conduct that must be adhered to and anyone acting in an inappropriate manner will be asked to leave. The Police will not tolerate juveniles acting in a disruptive manner. Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and their parents will be called to the Police station to pick them up. Those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted,” Cherry Hill Police said in a Facebook post.

Police will have officers patrolling the parking lots and the inside of the mall.

Several juveniles were arrested last year when police tried to disperse the crowd.