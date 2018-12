Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials now say that “careless smoking” is likely to blame for a fire that sent five people to the hospital early Thursday morning.

It started inside a home on North Carol Boulevard, near West Chester Pike, in Upper Darby.

Firefighters rescued three people who were found unconscious inside.

Two others jumped from windows to escape.

They were all taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.