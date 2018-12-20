WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 7 p.m. Thursday To 1 a.m. Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to new research, Americans are getting shorter and fatter. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the average American today is about 30 pounds heavier than in the early 1960s.

The average height of men — 5-foot-9 — is about a tenth of an inch shorter than around a decade ago.

The average height of women has stayed about the same.

 

