BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 70 is closed following a two-car accident on Thursday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Route 70 and Mount Holly Road (Route 541) at approximately 1:26 p.m.

Officials say that Route 70 in both directions is closed in both directions.

One victim was airlifted to the hospital with a traumatic injury.

There is no confirmation of other injuries at this time.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene.