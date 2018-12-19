Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall of fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower, sold in the produce department between Dec. 7 and Dec 18, 2018, due to possible E. coli concerns.

The recalled products (with use-by dates of 12/11/18 through 12/22/18) are as follows:

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

The recalled products were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in New York, New Jersey, Pensylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated by Produce Packaging, Inc. based in Cleveland, OH, which supplies these products to Wegmans and notified Wegmans that the product may have been contaminated.

Customers who purchased the recalled products from Wegmans between December 7 and December 18 should return them to the service desk for a full refund.