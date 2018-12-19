Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dream jobs are often hard to find, but a travel company just shared a listing that’s almost too good to be true. Noken is looking for their next CEO — Cultural Exploration Officer.

As a CEO, the lucky candidate would get to travel the world and visit places such as Japan, Portugal, and Iceland.

Daily responsibilities include taking photos and writing blogs that will be shared to the world so that you can humble brag about how amazing your new gig is.

The successful applicant must be at least 21 years old, skilled in photography, have a valid U.S. passport, and the flexibility to travel.

Best of all, the application is especially easy. All one needs to do is to take Noken on a behind-the-scenes tour of your hometown and share the photos on Instagram.

More information about this dream job can be found on Noken’s Instagram.