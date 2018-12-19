Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A SWAT unit is on the scene in the Warminster neighborhood of Bucks County where a man has barricaded himself in a home. The incident happened just before 7 a.m on the 900 block of Windsor Road.

Police say the man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and refuses to come out.

Officials are currently negotiating with the man.

Residents are being warned to take shelter as the barricade situation continues.

