COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Route 130 southbound in Collingswood has shut down all lanes.
The accident happened just south of Route 70.
Police say there’s a 25- to 30-minute delay in the area.
There’s no word on on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.
It’s near Rt. 30, not 70 The road over the Rt. 130 is Champion Ave. Geeze people, you can’t even get the location right.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Camden,+NJ+08104/@39.9113873,-75.0933416,101m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x89c6c8d5bea62303:0x88ef8a20e1ca84d7!8m2!3d39.9175385!4d-75.1136721