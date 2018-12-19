BREAKING:Death Of 22-Month-Old Boy Found At Bucks County Apartment Ruled Homicide, Coroner Says
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Route 130 southbound in Collingswood has shut down all lanes.

The accident happened just south of Route 70.

Police say there’s a 25- to 30-minute delay in the area.

There’s no word on on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

  1. Joseph Shome says:
    December 19, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    It’s near Rt. 30, not 70 The road over the Rt. 130 is Champion Ave. Geeze people, you can’t even get the location right.

    https://www.google.com/maps/place/Camden,+NJ+08104/@39.9113873,-75.0933416,101m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x89c6c8d5bea62303:0x88ef8a20e1ca84d7!8m2!3d39.9175385!4d-75.1136721

