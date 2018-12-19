BREAKING:Chester County District Attorney Opens Criminal Investigation Into Construction Of Sunoco Pipelines
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross joined anti-violence activists Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

Together, they are kicking off a series of “peace” activities all across Philadelphia this weekend.

The organization of peace-themed activities is in direct response to the spike in deadly violence in the city — the highest rate of homicides in more than a decade.

Ross also praised the activists’ work in neighborhoods.

There have been 333 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, with two weeks left until the new year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s