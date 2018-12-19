Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross joined anti-violence activists Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

Together, they are kicking off a series of “peace” activities all across Philadelphia this weekend.

The organization of peace-themed activities is in direct response to the spike in deadly violence in the city — the highest rate of homicides in more than a decade.

Ross also praised the activists’ work in neighborhoods.

There have been 333 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, with two weeks left until the new year.