PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for good tidings and traveling to see loved ones. With that in mind, a travel insurance company has named Philadelphia International Airport one of the top ten airports nationwide to avoid during the holidays.

The most notable reasons are that Philadelphia International Airport has a poor on-time performance record and a reputation for flight cancellations, according to InsureMyTrip.com.

Of the list of 10 airports from along the coast, PHL lands at number five.

It is sandwiched between Greater Rochester International (#4) and Newark Liberty International (#6).

The list is comprised of airports largely based along the East Coast and the travel company offers plenty of helpful tips.

Some of those include:

  • Book flights with earlier departures as flights after 4 p.m. are more likely to be canceled or delayed.
  • Book direct flights as connecting flights allow for more potential of something going wrong.
  • Have a backup plan just in case something does avert your flight plans.
