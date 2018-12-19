Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for good tidings and traveling to see loved ones. With that in mind, a travel insurance company has named Philadelphia International Airport one of the top ten airports nationwide to avoid during the holidays.

The most notable reasons are that Philadelphia International Airport has a poor on-time performance record and a reputation for flight cancellations, according to InsureMyTrip.com.

Of the list of 10 airports from along the coast, PHL lands at number five.

It is sandwiched between Greater Rochester International (#4) and Newark Liberty International (#6).

The list is comprised of airports largely based along the East Coast and the travel company offers plenty of helpful tips.

Some of those include: