PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for good tidings and traveling to see loved ones. With that in mind, a travel insurance company has named Philadelphia International Airport one of the top ten airports nationwide to avoid during the holidays.
The most notable reasons are that Philadelphia International Airport has a poor on-time performance record and a reputation for flight cancellations, according to InsureMyTrip.com.
Of the list of 10 airports from along the coast, PHL lands at number five.
It is sandwiched between Greater Rochester International (#4) and Newark Liberty International (#6).
The list is comprised of airports largely based along the East Coast and the travel company offers plenty of helpful tips.
Some of those include:
- Book flights with earlier departures as flights after 4 p.m. are more likely to be canceled or delayed.
- Book direct flights as connecting flights allow for more potential of something going wrong.
- Have a backup plan just in case something does avert your flight plans.