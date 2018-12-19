Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many, it’s a part of everyday life. A few keystrokes and you can Google an answer to almost anything, including questions that begin with “should I….”

And it turns out, “Should I have a baby?” is the most Googled question in Pennsylvania this year.

AT&T compiled the data gathered by Google trends and while Pennsylvanians are wondering whether to expand their families, New Jerseans appear to be focused on their image with the most searched term: “Should I get a haircut?”

And Delawareans simply wanted to know whether they should vote.

Doctor Frank Farley is a psychologist at Temple University and says we’re so reliant upon technology, many people are more comfortable using it in place of good old-fashioned face-to-face communication.

“It’s just natural to turn to the computer and shoot out a question,” Farley says.

Others simply may be too shy to talk to someone directly.

“Some people just lack self-confidence and can’t make up their mind,” said Farley.

Farley says he’s surprised of the intimate nature of these most googled “should I” questions and like many we spoke with, believes it’s best certain questions are asked in person.