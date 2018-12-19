Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (CBS) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man gave a porch pirate a gift he will never forget and a surveillance camera got it all. Robert Lynch left boxes filled with kitty litter and feces on his porch in Shamokin and the boxes were stolen.

Tinder Fires Employees Who Sued Its Parent Companies

He got a good look at the thief thanks to recently installed cameras.

“When I first saw it I couldn’t believe that somebody would take that but then I laughed about it,” said Lynch. “If I was on a bus and sitting by that person and they’d open this box, I mean, the smell is unbelievable.”

Lynch has also started a trend.

Deer Poacher Sentenced To Repeatedly Watch ‘Bambi’

His neighbors are now filling boxes with garbage and seeing if thieves will take them off their porch.