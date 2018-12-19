Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to pitch a victory in the Little League World Series, will attend Hampton University and play softball. At 13, Davis delivered 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity.

She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was named AP Female Athlete of the Year.

Three Philadelphia Eagles Named To 2019 Pro Bowl

Davis is a 3-sport athlete at Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia and team captain in soccer, basketball and softball.

Hampton coach Angela Nicholson says the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Dean B. DaVida Plummer played a key role in Davis’ decision. Davis is looking into the journalism major.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.