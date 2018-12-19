  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after a man is stabbed to death in front of a home in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 3100 block of Stillman Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the victim, 43, lying on the front steps of the home. He had been stabbed once in the neck.

Two children under the age of two were inside the home. One is the victim’s son and the other is his nephew.

Neither were reportedly hurt.

Police are trying to figure out what started the deadly violence.

