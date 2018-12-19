Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The late former President George H.W. Bush continues to warm our hearts, even after his death.

It was recently revealed, the 41st president sponsored a seven-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy.

For 10 years Bush sent money that went toward Timothy’s education, extracurricular activities and his meals.

According to the non-profit Compassion International, which made the revelation, Bush used a pseudonym– “G. Walker” — when he wrote letters to the boy.

Timothy did not find out who his sponsor was until he graduated from the program.