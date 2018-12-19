Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – General Mills has released three new cereals, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros!

The new cereal features bite-size churros, dusted with real cinnamon, to deliver a sweet cinnamon flavor.

Credit: General Mills

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros is now in stores and retails for $3.99.

General Mills says the new Fruity Lucky Charms will be on shelves this month and retails for $4.99. The cereal features a mix of fruity-flavored cereal with its beloved marshmallows to bring cereal-lovers a magical delight.

Customers will also be able to try Chocolate Toast Crunch which is now back on shelves nationwide.

