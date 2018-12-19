Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers legend Bernie Parent is spreading some holiday cheer on Wednesday. He dressed up as Santa and visited children at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

Mrs. Claus and student-athletes from the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation were by his side.

There were plenty of toys and gifts for the children.

Plus, there were lots of laughs seeing a dog dressed as a reindeer being pushed around in a cart.