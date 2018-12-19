Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dunkin’ is offering free rides on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line this Saturday from South Philly.

The company says they will offer free rides home from Sixers and Flyers game at NRG Station on the Broad Street Line all day on Saturday, Dec. 22.

The free-ride-home program is aimed at offering a safe and convenient post-game travel option for fans.

Dunkin’ says the Dunkin’ Joy Squad will be distributing $10,000 worth of $5 Dunkin’ gift cards to help keep people energized with Dunkin’s holiday hot and iced coffees

The Flyers take on the Blue Jackets at 1 p.m and the Sixers face the Raptors at 7:30 p.m.