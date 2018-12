Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The death of a baby boy in Bucks County has been ruled a homicide, the coroner says.

Police say the 22-month-old was found dead Tuesday at The Commons of Fallsington apartment complex on Makefield Road in Morrisville.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

