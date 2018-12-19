BREAKING:SWAT Responds To Barricade Situation In Bucks County
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Flames raced through a home and injured five elderly residents in Delaware County overnight. Firefighters are still putting out hot spot at the Upper Darby scene.

Crews responded to reports of the fire just before 1 a.m. with reports of entrapment. Two victims managed to escape from a second-story window on both sides of the home.

upper darby fire2 5 Elderly People Injured In House Fire In Upper Darby

Credit: CBS3

Firefighters managed to rescue several victims from both floors of the home.

All five victims were taken to a hospital where they are being evaluated. One victim is reported to have severe burns but the condition of the others is unknown.

“My prayers go out to them,” said Mayor Tom Micozzie.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

 

