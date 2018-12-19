Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Flames raced through a home and injured five elderly residents in Delaware County overnight. Firefighters are still putting out hot spot at the Upper Darby scene.

Crews responded to reports of the fire just before 1 a.m. with reports of entrapment. Two victims managed to escape from a second-story window on both sides of the home.

Firefighters managed to rescue several victims from both floors of the home.

All five victims were taken to a hospital where they are being evaluated. One victim is reported to have severe burns but the condition of the others is unknown.

“My prayers go out to them,” said Mayor Tom Micozzie.

Officials are still investigating the cause.