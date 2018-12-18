If you’re a theater fan, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Philadelphia this week and beyond, from the classic tale of a spider and her best friend, a pig, to a drag show and burlesque.

Oliver!

On Wednesday, enjoy the classic tale of a nine-year-old orphan’s young misadventures with the Artful Dodger and a group of young pickpockets. Famous songs from the musical include “Food, Glorious Food” and “Consider Yourself.”

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 21

Where: Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.

Price: $20 – $22.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Charlotte’s Web

On Friday, take the kids to see Charlotte’s Web, the beloved play based on E.B White’s award-winning children’s novel. The tale explores the unusual friendship between Wilbur the pig and spider Charlotte, who makes it her job to protect her buddy and keep him from becoming dinner.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Arden Theatre Company – F. Otto Haas Theatre, 40 N. Second St.

Price: $12 – $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daddy & Friends – 47 percent off drag show and burlesque

If you’re looking for something more adult to do, you can score a 47-percent discount to a 21-and-up drag show. It features Nina Bonina Brown, of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: 624 S. Sixth St., Bella Vista

Price: $15 (47-percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal