PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Three Philadelphia Eagles players learned they’re going to the Pro Bowl.

Tight end Zach Ertz was picked for the second straight year. He’s already set the franchise record with 101 catches this season — and he’s just 10 grabs away from breaking the NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end.

Joining Ertz in Orlando — right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox earned his fourth straight pro bowl honor after racking up seven and a half sacks.