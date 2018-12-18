Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — At least six dogs adopted during a “Mega Adoption Event” in Delaware have been diagnosed with the highly contagious canine parvovirus.

News outlets reports more than one of the dogs diagnosed with parvo have died since the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s event, which took place Dec. 8-9.

News of the outbreak broke this past weekend, when Cyndi Hill Truitt of Whaleyville, Maryland said in a Facebook post that one of her puppies had died, and the other was symptomatic. Truitt created a GoFundMe to help local shelters.

Linda Torelli with the Brandywine Valley SPCA said the organization will pay for medical costs, and has reached out to families with dogs that might be at risk.

Dogs at the event came from several shelters, including ones in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey and Alabama. Nearly 1,200 pets, including 716 dogs, were adopted.

