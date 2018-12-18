BREAKING:2-Year-Old Child Found Dead At Apartment In Bucks County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County police department is getting into the holiday season.

Check out the traffic sign the Northampton Township Police Department set up for drivers in Richboro.

Credit: Northampton Twp. Police

It’s on 2nd Street Pike near Worthington Mill Road and features jolly warnings like “Santa knows if you are speeding” and “speeders get coal.”

The department posted the pictures on Facebook saying “looks like someone is checking his list twice.”

Officials tell CBS3 they are always looking for fun and creative ideas to get messages across.

