Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s The story of Christmas — the Nativity — and while each year you take it out of the box and inhale it’s scent of tradition, studying baby Jesus in his manger or Joseph’s beard trailing off of his chin, have you ever wondered who made this or who puts this together?

In his backyard garden in Buckingham, Michael Stumpf brings this 2,000-year-old story to life in a 200-square-foot space he calls his sanctuary. His company is called Navidad Nativities.

“I was fascinated by it, and as most children I would get down low and see in it. That’s the magic you see in there,” said Stumpf.

It’s that kind of magic that he and his partner create and commission for billion-dollar businesses and clients all over the country and beyond, who desire to add fine details and personal touches to the scene that’s meant to touch us all this time of year.