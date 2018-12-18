Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Ocean City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. OC Eatery

Topping the list is OC Eatery. Located at 506 E. Ninth St., the New American restaurant is the highest rated seafood spot in Ocean City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

At OC Eatery, chef Michael Giampa merges coastal-inspired eats with international influences, according to its website. Start your day with shrimp and grits or look for traditional breakfast staples like steak and cage-free eggs, buttermilk pancakes and French toast.

For lunch and dinner, expect to find tacos, greens sandwiches, bowls and more. Craving a seafood plate? Look for mussels, mahi mahi, sashimi hand rolls and more. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)

2. Hula Restaurant and Sauce

Next up is Hula Restaurant and Sauce, situated at 940 Boardwalk. With four stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot, which offers seafood and burgers, has proven to be a local favorite.

When chef David Rihl set up a lunch truck on the shore of Oahu in 1998, he brought those flavors to Ocean City’s Hula Restaurant and Sauce, according to the restaurant’s website.

On the menu, expect to find crab cakes and coconut shrimp to start. Also look for large plates of grilled ahi fillet and salmon teriyaki accompanied by sticky rice, greens and drizzled with papaya seed dressing. For non-seafood lovers, burgers and hot dogs are available. (Take a glimpse at the full menu here.)

3. Ike’s Famous Crabcakes

Ike’s Famous Crabcakes, located at 1344 Boardwalk, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score seafood and more four stars out of 123 reviews.

For nearly three decades, seafood lovers have dined at Ike’s Famous Crabcakes in Ocean City, according to its website. Nearly every item on its menu comes from the sea. Expect to find grilled crab cake quesadillas, clam chowder, tuna salad, fish tacos, yellowfin tuna steak sandwiches and more. (Take a look at the full menu here.)