WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An accident involving a pedestrian has shut down the on-ramp from US-13 northbound to I-495 northbound in New Castle County, officials say. It happened at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The northbound lanes of DuPont Highway were briefly closed while a medical helicopter arrived on the scene.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at the time.

Police are investigating.