PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student was assaulted by around two dozen juveniles while he was walking home from school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

Police say the boy was walking home around 12:45 p.m. when he was assaulted by 20 to 30 juveniles on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the boy injured and sitting on the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with the East Detective Division.