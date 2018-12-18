Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bill that would give New Jersey breweries permission to allow dogs in areas where samplings and tastings are conducted has passed the New Jersey Senate on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation, S-2753, is being sponsored by Senators Mike Doherty and Kip Bateman.

“Any time we see an industry that’s actually growing in New Jersey, we should seize any opportunity we can to help those businesses succeed,” Senator Doherty (R-23) said. “Employers face enough challenges as it is because of all the red tape in this state. Our bill was inspired by all of the brewery owners who have been vocal about the fact that being dog-friendly is good for business. Eliminating the regulation that keeps dogs out of breweries is an easy way to keep craft beer flowing in the Garden State.”

According to the legislation, dogs would only be allowed where brewed products are consumed and not where they are actually made as a way to avoid contamination. Dogs would be banned from areas where they could contaminate any equipment, glassware, or other products related to consumption of products provided by brewerie

“Across New Jersey, craft breweries are on the rise. We know how popular these destinations have become even in smaller communities, particularly among young adults,” Bateman (R-16) said. “Millennials will funnel $200 billion into the US economy this year alone. Research also shows that millennials also spend more than $1,285 per year on their pets. Unfortunately, they are leaving New Jersey at higher rate than any other population group, including retirees. By allowing dogs in breweries, we can give the next generation of NJ families another reason to stay in New Jersey and frequent the businesses they lov

Dogs would not be permitted in areas where items produced for consumption might be contaminated.

The New Jersey Assembly will now mull over the proposed legislation.