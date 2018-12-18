Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For more than 2 years students at Burlington City High School have made “25 Saves Lives” their battle cry. They’re asking drivers on busy Route 130 next to their school to slow down, and calling on New Jersey lawmakers to make the 25 miles per hour speed limit during school hours, the limit all day.

“We really feel that Antwan’s Law is life-saving legislation,” said James Flynn, principal at Burlington City High School.

Antwan Timbers Jr., 17, was a cadet in Burlington City’s JROTC program. He planned to join the military after graduation. But that dream was cut short in May 2016 when an alleged drunk driver struck and killed Timbers one night while he walking near the school.

“After Antwan died in the crash we were devastated and we continue to be devastated. And out of that, our students decided to do something about it,” said Flynn.

By calling on lawmakers to lower the speed limit all day, students think it will make drivers more aware they are near a school where students tend to hang out even after hours. This week they got the response they wanted in Trenton.

On Monday, New Jersey’s General Assembly passed “Antwan’s Law,” and with the governor’s signature, it will be law.

“It feels really great knowing that we’re making a big impact,” said one student.

Students say they’ll continue being vocal to get Governor Murphy to sign the bill quickly.

Bill sponsor Carol Murphy says she’ll do the same.

“If the governor is listening to this all I can say is Mr. Governor this is an important bill. This is a bill for our children,” said Assemblywoman Carol Murphy. “If there’s one thing that we do at the end of the day, it is sign that bill.”

Once Antwan’s Law is signed, anyone who speeds through the area near the school will face fines triple what they are used to.