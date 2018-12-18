Looking to try the best dive bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Nick’s Old Original Roast Beef

Topping the list is Nick’s Old Original Roast Beef. Located at 2149 S. 20th St. in West Passyunk, the dive bar, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated dive bar in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp. The bar also has locations in West Chester and Springfield.

The family-owned spot prides itself on its prime USDA roast beef, which it has served up for 80 years. In addition to roast beef sandwiches, there’s ham and turkey. Sides include gravy fries, Italian hot peppers and broccoli rabe. Check it out here.

2. Tattooed Mom

Next up is Queen Village’s Tattooed Mom, situated at 530 South St. With four stars out of 574 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Grab a Philly cheesesteak or a honey Sriracha fried chicken wrap, add some barbecue fries or tots and sip on a Xmas Punk, “Mom’s boozy brew of cheer.” See the menu here.

Yelper Rachel H. writes, “This bar is eclectic, quirky, inclusive and awesome all rolled into one. Their menu options have something for everyone of all dietary ranges to enjoy, and they also host small art shows that support local artists.”

3. Oscar’s Tavern

Rittenhouse’s Oscar’s Tavern, located at 1524 Sansom St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar four stars out of 312 reviews. Be sure to bring cash, as it doesn’t accept credit.

Yelper Maddie M. writes, “So far, this is the best dive bar I’ve found in Philly. It’s absolutely perfect. Friendly and quaint with lots of beer… and GRAVY FRIES! This place is everything you want in a dive bar – dark, cheap beer, cheap eats, loud music and close talking ”

4. Bob & Barbara’s

Bob & Barbara’s, a dive bar in Rittenhouse, is another go-to, with four stars out of 280 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1509 South St. to see for yourself.

This spot has been serving up beer, cocktails and free live music since 1969. It’s also known for “The Special,” a Pabst Blue Ribbon with a shot of Jim Beam bourbon for only $4. Every Thursday night, there’s a drag show. See the full schedule of events here.

5. Interstate Drafthouse

Over in Fishtown, check out Interstate Drafthouse, which has earned four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dive bar, beer bar and Southern spot at 1235 E. Palmer St.

This spot offers a brunch menu, dinner menu, late-night eats and a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For dinner, enjoy homemade soup of the day or ground beef and gator chili with polenta croutons. Check out the menu here.