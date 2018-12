Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — Crews responded to the Wawa dairy plant in Delaware County for a hazmat situation. The call was due to a reaction caused by cleaning chemicals.

This happened on the 1300 of Baltimore Pike in Media, just after 2: 30 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt, but the building was evacuated while crews investigated.

Everything is back to normal at the plant.