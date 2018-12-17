Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an Eagles victory not many people saw coming as the Birds pulled off a dramatic 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The win has many fans feeling re-energized about the team.

The phone lines lit up Monday morning during Angelo Cataldi’s show at SportsRadio 94WIP. Eagles fans are overjoyed after the team scooped up a much-needed victory as many credited backup quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

“I love Wentz but I’ve been a Foles fan since he was with Chip Kelly,” said one caller.

Cataldi was pumped up, too, calling Foles’ performance a Christmas miracle.

“We’ve got a season, guys. The Eagles are back alive,” he said.

But Cataldi also warned where the Eagles go from here depends on if Foles replaces Carson Wentz as starting quarterback.

“You gotta go with Foles and ride it out with Foles. If they do, I don’t know if anyone could bet against them,” said Cataldi.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Foles will start against the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. You can watch the game on CBS3.