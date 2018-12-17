Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Newly-released surveillance video shows two men wanted for attacking a man after an argument at a convenience in Eastwick, police say. The attack happened on Nov. 12 around 10:45 a.m. outside of the Lucky Star convenience store on the 7300 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police say the incident began when the victim, a 34-year-old man, was involved in an argument with the two suspects. The video shows the tense moments inside the store as the argument escalates.

The video shows one of the men involved in the argument waiting outside the store where he attacked the victim.

The victim dislocated his shoulder in the fight, police say.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 years old, 5-foot-8, 220 pounds, with a heavy build. He wore a dark-colored jacket and light gray sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 years old, 5-foot-8, with a thin build. He wore a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and red sneakers.

Police are asking that if you recognize the suspects, do not approach, but instead contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact police at 215-686-3183/3184.