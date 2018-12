Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey man is feeling pretty lucky after he found a pearl in his lunch! It happened to Rick Antosh at an oyster bar in New York City.

You could say the world is his oyster.

The 66-year-old man was having lunch with a high school buddy at Grand Central’s Oyster Bar when he found the pearl.

Antosh is going to get it appraised.

Some pearl experts estimate it’s worth between $2,000 to $4,000.