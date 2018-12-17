Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians who are homesick for a Philly soft pretzel are in luck. The Philly Pretzel Factory will be giving away free pretzels at more than 75 stores nationwide on Dec. 19.

This Wednesday, the Philly Pretzel Factory will give one free soft pretzel to customers who come into the store and say they are “homesick for Philly.” The giveaway is happening at nationwide stores at least 40 miles outside of the city.

“Our research shows us that homesick Philadelphians crave iconic Philly foods,” said Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, who is teaming up with the Philly Pretzel Factory for the promotion. “We’re excited to team up with Philly Pretzel Factory to give people a free taste of Philly this holiday season while reminding them of their Philadelphia ties and encouraging them to visit—and revisit—the city they love.”

The “Homesick Philly” initiative was launched in June 2018 to invite former residents and students back to the region to reconnect.