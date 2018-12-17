  • CBS 3On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (CBS/CNN) — Hillary Clinton surprised an 8-year-old girl in Maryland with a letter after she lost an election for class president. Martha Kennedy Morales is a third grade student at a school in College Park.

Earlier this month, she lost her school-election to a boy and only by one vote!

“While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place,” Clinton wrote in her letter to Martha Kennedy Morales, a third grader at a Maryland private school.

Clinton told Morales that she knows “too well, it’s not easy to run for a role that’s only been sought by boys.”

Clinton also encouraged the girl to never stop standing up for what is right and to continue to seek opportunities to become a leader.

Morales did become vice president and said she intends to run for class president again if given the opportunity.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

